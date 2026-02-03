(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy awards contract for next-generation fixed wing helmet system

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy awards contract for next-generation fixed wing helmet system

    PATUXENT RIVER, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    NAVAIR
    ×Status message
    News Story U.S. Navy awards contract for next-generation fixed wing helmet system has been updated.

    NAVAIR News U.S. Navy awards contract for next-generation fixed wing helmet system

    Navy aircrewman in the Next-Generation Fixed Wing Helmet (NGFWH). The Navy recently awarded a $22.6 million contract to Gentex Corporation to deliver more than 5,000 NGFWH systems and spares to support the fielding of these systems across all Navy fixed wing aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 09:51
    Photo ID: 9506228
    VIRIN: 260204-N-N2005-3373
    Resolution: 523x481
    Size: 55.27 KB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy awards contract for next-generation fixed wing helmet system, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy awards contract for next-generation fixed wing helmet system

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery