Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAIR

×Status message

News Story U.S. Navy awards contract for next-generation fixed wing helmet system has been updated.



NAVAIR News U.S. Navy awards contract for next-generation fixed wing helmet system



Navy aircrewman in the Next-Generation Fixed Wing Helmet (NGFWH). The Navy recently awarded a $22.6 million contract to Gentex Corporation to deliver more than 5,000 NGFWH systems and spares to support the fielding of these systems across all Navy fixed wing aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo)