CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Norwegian Armed Forces Stage Ground, Logistical Equipment at Port in Preparation for Exercise Cold Response 26

U.S. Marine Corps tactical vehicles are staged during port operations in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26 in Verdalsora, Norway, Jan. 29, 2026. Exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging Arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)