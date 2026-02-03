(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Norwegian Armed Forces Stage Ground, Logistical Equipment at Port in Preparation for Exercise Cold Response 26

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Norwegian Armed Forces Stage Ground, Logistical Equipment at Port in Preparation for Exercise Cold Response 26

    VERDALSORA, NORWAY

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps tactical vehicles are staged during port operations in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26 in Verdalsora, Norway, Jan. 29, 2026. Exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging Arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 09:57
    Photo ID: 9506218
    VIRIN: 260129-M-GS031-1441
    Resolution: 6560x3690
    Size: 12.94 MB
    Location: VERDALSORA, NO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Norwegian Armed Forces Stage Ground, Logistical Equipment at Port in Preparation for Exercise Cold Response 26, by LCpl Franco Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Stronger Together
    USMCNews
    Cold Response
    NATO
    CORE26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery