    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kosovo Force 36 Riot Control

    Kosovo Force 36 Riot Control

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    Armenian Soldiers ,assigned to the 12th Peacekeeping Brigade, conduct riot control training during a Kosovo Force (KFOR) Mission Rehearsal Exercise at Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 3, 2026, in preparation for their upcoming nine-month peacekeeping deployment in support of NATO’s KFOR 36 mission. Kosovo has been an independent nation since 2008. While supporting KFOR, U.S. Soldiers are part of an ongoing international military presence to help maintain a safe and secure environment and ensure freedom of movement and stability for all people in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    Kosovo Force 36 Riot Control
    Kosovo Force 36 Riot Control

    TAGS

    JMRC
    StrongerTogether
    Traintowin
    NATO
    KFOR

