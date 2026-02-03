(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st MDG hosts first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano [Image 1 of 2]

    31st MDG hosts first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Robert Thaxton, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center advanced trauma life support instructor, explains training procedures to U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, during a medical educational course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 30, 2026. The 31st Medical Group hosted its first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course, integrating medical professionals across multiple services and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 05:22
    Photo ID: 9505934
    VIRIN: 260129-F-LD437-1061
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MDG hosts first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Training
    Aviano AB
    31 FW
    31st MDG
    Medical Training

