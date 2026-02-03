31st MDG hosts first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course at Aviano

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Robert Thaxton, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center advanced trauma life support instructor, explains training procedures to U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, during a medical educational course at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 30, 2026. The 31st Medical Group hosted its first joint Advanced Trauma Life Support/Trauma Nurse Core Course, integrating medical professionals across multiple services and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)