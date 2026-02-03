(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    519th Field Hospital FTX [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    519th Field Hospital FTX

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 519th Field Hospital, 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command use a manual resuscitator to assist a simulated casualty’s breathing during a field training exercise on Rhine Ordinance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 3, 2026. The exercise reinforces the unit’s ability to provide lifesaving medical care in realistic, austere environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 05:48
    Photo ID: 9505882
    VIRIN: 260203-A-WQ640-1005
    Resolution: 2048x1150
    Size: 769.58 KB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 519th Field Hospital FTX [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Griffin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    519th Field Hospital FTX
    519th Field Hospital FTX
    519th Field Hospital FTX
    519th Field Hospital FTX
    519th Field Hospital FTX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery