519th Field Hospital FTX

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 519th Field Hospital, 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command use a manual resuscitator to assist a simulated casualty’s breathing during a field training exercise on Rhine Ordinance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 3, 2026. The exercise reinforces the unit’s ability to provide lifesaving medical care in realistic, austere environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne)
|02.03.2026
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
