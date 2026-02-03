Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas tours DESRON 15 command caves

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Senior Chief Operations Specialist Michael Ojeda, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, left, leads a cave tour for Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas, center, his team, and members of U.S. Embassy Tokyo during a visit to DESRON 15’s headquarters at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. DESRON 15’s command headquarters occupy a small, improved section of more than 27 kilometers of hand-dug caves and tunnels; a construction effort ordered by Imperial Japanese naval forces that was excavated from 1938 to 1945. DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)