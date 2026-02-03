Career Counselors Sharpen Leadership, Equal Opportunity Awareness, and Resource Management Skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Kristie S. Bernard, a human resources specialist serving as the equal opportunity adviser for the 25th Infantry Division, conducts equal opportunity training for Soldiers at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2026. The training emphasized fostering a positive command climate, leader responsibility, and reinforcing trust within the division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)