(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Career Counselors Sharpen Leadership, Equal Opportunity Awareness, and Resource Management Skills [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Career Counselors Sharpen Leadership, Equal Opportunity Awareness, and Resource Management Skills

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Sgt. 1st Class Kristie S. Bernard, a human resources specialist serving as the equal opportunity adviser for the 25th Infantry Division, conducts equal opportunity training for Soldiers at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2026. The training emphasized fostering a positive command climate, leader responsibility, and reinforcing trust within the division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 20:30
    Photo ID: 9505572
    VIRIN: 260128-A-PE084-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career Counselors Sharpen Leadership, Equal Opportunity Awareness, and Resource Management Skills [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Career Counselors Sharpen Leadership, Equal Opportunity Awareness, and Resource Management Skills
    Career Counselors Sharpen Leadership, Equal Opportunity Awareness, and Resource Management Skills
    Career Counselors Sharpen Leadership, Equal Opportunity Awareness, and Resource Management Skills
    Career Counselors Sharpen Leadership, Equal Opportunity Awareness, and Resource Management Skills
    Career Counselors Sharpen Leadership, Equal Opportunity Awareness, and Resource Management Skills
    Career Counselors Sharpen Leadership, Equal Opportunity Awareness, and Resource Management Skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Career Counselors Sharpen Leadership, Equal Opportunity Awareness, and Resource Management Skills

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #25thinfantryDivision #25thID #CCOY #FY26 #TropicLightning #Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery