Sgt. 1st Class Kristie S. Bernard, a human resources specialist serving as the equal opportunity adviser for the 25th Infantry Division, conducts equal opportunity training for Soldiers at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2026. The training emphasized fostering a positive command climate, leader responsibility, and reinforcing trust within the division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 20:30
|Photo ID:
|9505572
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-PE084-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Career Counselors Sharpen Leadership, Equal Opportunity Awareness, and Resource Management Skills [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Career Counselors Sharpen Leadership, Equal Opportunity Awareness, and Resource Management Skills
No keywords found.