    DC Air Guard pilots awarded Distinguished Flying Cross for heroic actions in drone attack [Image 6 of 6]

    DC Air Guard pilots awarded Distinguished Flying Cross for heroic actions in drone attack

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, awards three F-16 pilots from the 121st Fighter Squadron, District of Columbia Air National Guard, the prestigious Distinguished Flying Cross with “C” device for combat in a ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Feb, 1, 2026. The awards recognize actions by Majs. Benjamin “Boom” Saunders, Eric “Fume” Anderson and Capt. Ryan “Hammer” Boodee on April 13, 2024 while deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia.

    TAGS

    drone, iran, DCNG, Distinguished Flying Cross, CENTCOM, F16

