Date Taken: 02.02.2026 Date Posted: 02.03.2026 12:44 Photo ID: 9505035 VIRIN: 260202-O-AB413-8801 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 5.85 MB Location: TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA Associate Administrator meets emergency response staff in Mississippi [Image 5 of 5], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.