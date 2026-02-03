Tupelo, Miss (Feb 02, 2026) - DHS Secretary Noem, Associate Administrator Gregg Phillips, Region 4 Acting Administrator Robe Ashe, and Governor Reeves, visit the Tupelo Army Aviation Support Facility in the aftermath of the winter storm in norther Mississippi.
|02.02.2026
|02.03.2026 12:44
|9505035
|260202-O-AB413-8801
|6240x4160
|5.85 MB
|TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI, US
|1
|0
This work, FEMA Associate Administrator meets emergency response staff in Mississippi [Image 5 of 5], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS