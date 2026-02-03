(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FEMA Associate Administrator meets emergency response staff in Mississippi [Image 4 of 5]

    FEMA Associate Administrator meets emergency response staff in Mississippi

    TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Tupelo, Miss (Feb 02, 2026) - DHS Secretary Noem, Associate Administrator Gregg Phillips, Region 4 Acting Administrator Robe Ashe, and Governor Reeves, visit the Tupelo Army Aviation Support Facility in the aftermath of the winter storm in norther Mississippi.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 12:44
    Photo ID: 9505035
    VIRIN: 260202-O-AB413-8801
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Associate Administrator meets emergency response staff in Mississippi [Image 5 of 5], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

