1-120th Field Artillery troops get cold-weather acquainted during special January training

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery of the Wisconsin National Guard convoy from Fort McCoy, Wis., on Jan. 31, 2026. The unit trained from Jan. 21-31, 2026, to get familiarized with cold-weather operations and more with their equipment. For decades, Fort McCoy has served as a central training area for cold-weather military operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)