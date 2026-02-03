(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery holds winter sling-load training at Fort McCoy [Image 4 of 73]

    Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery holds winter sling-load training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard's 120th Field Artillery conduct winter sling-load operations Jan. 28, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis., with support from UH-60 Black Hawks and a CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the 2nd Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Minnesota National Guard. Training was held for several hours in extremely cold temperatures. It was designed to test equipment during cold-weather operations as well as gear Soldiers are issued for cold-weather survival. The 120th trains regularly at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 01:24
    Photo ID: 9504499
    VIRIN: 260128-A-OK556-1599
    Resolution: 3466x2190
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery holds winter sling-load training at Fort McCoy [Image 73 of 73], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, sling-load training, 120th Field Artillery, National Guard, IMCOM

