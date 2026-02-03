(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Super Bowl LX - CBP Incident Command Post

    Super Bowl LX - CBP Incident Command Post

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Jeff Underwood 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees oversee security at the Incident Command Post in support of Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif., on February 2, 2026. CBP Photo by Jeff Underwood

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 23:10
    Photo ID: 9504392
    VIRIN: 260202-H-XI905-1220
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 10.17 MB
    Location: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Bowl LX - CBP Incident Command Post [Image 13 of 13], by Jeff Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cbp
    cbpsblx

