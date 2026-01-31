(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE team looks to provide emergency power to reopen Nashville schools [Image 1 of 3]

    USACE team looks to provide emergency power to reopen Nashville schools

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers power team from the Tulsa District conducts a pre-installation inspection at Norman Binkley School in Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 1, 2026, to evaluate the status of the school's power system. FEMA tasked the Corps with assessing eight schools impacted by Winter Storm Fern following a request from the state of Tennessee. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Billie Jean Dawson)

    Nashville
    249th Engineer Battalion
    USACE
    Tennessee
    Winter Storm Jan 2026
    East Nashville High School

