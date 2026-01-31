USACE team looks to provide emergency power to reopen Nashville schools

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers power team from the Tulsa District conducts a pre-installation inspection at Norman Binkley School in Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 1, 2026, to evaluate the status of the school's power system. FEMA tasked the Corps with assessing eight schools impacted by Winter Storm Fern following a request from the state of Tennessee. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Billie Jean Dawson)