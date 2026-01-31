The command historian for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division facilitated
the division’s first staff ride of the year Jan. 23 at Valley Forge National Historic Park in
Pennsylvania. Staff rides are crucial for leader development, using historical battlefields
to teach leadership, strategy, decision-making, and the principles of war by immersing
participants in past events for analysis that fosters critical thinking and building cohesion.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1 st Class Deziree I. Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 11:30
|Photo ID:
|9503418
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-VH612-1017
|Resolution:
|5294x3794
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|VALLEY FORGE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve leaders walk historical paths of transformation [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve leaders walk historical paths of transformation
No keywords found.