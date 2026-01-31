(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve leaders walk historical paths of transformation [Image 5 of 7]

    Army Reserve leaders walk historical paths of transformation

    VALLEY FORGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 

    99th Readiness Division

    The command historian for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division facilitated
    the division’s first staff ride of the year Jan. 23 at Valley Forge National Historic Park in
    Pennsylvania. Staff rides are crucial for leader development, using historical battlefields
    to teach leadership, strategy, decision-making, and the principles of war by immersing
    participants in past events for analysis that fosters critical thinking and building cohesion.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1 st Class Deziree I. Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 11:30
    Photo ID: 9503418
    VIRIN: 260122-A-VH612-1017
    Resolution: 5294x3794
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: VALLEY FORGE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve leaders walk historical paths of transformation [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    99 th RD, Army Reserve, Valley Forge, staff ride, Stephen Harlan, Revolutionary War

