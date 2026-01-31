Army Reserve leaders walk historical paths of transformation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The command historian for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division facilitated

the division’s first staff ride of the year Jan. 23 at Valley Forge National Historic Park in

Pennsylvania. Staff rides are crucial for leader development, using historical battlefields

to teach leadership, strategy, decision-making, and the principles of war by immersing

participants in past events for analysis that fosters critical thinking and building cohesion.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1 st Class Deziree I. Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)