HHC 304th ESBE Conducts CBRN and Confidence Chamber Training

Soldiers with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 304th ESB-E, 1st Signal Brigade conducted Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training on Camp Humphreys, Jan. 29, 2026. The Army CBRN Training program is designed to prepare soldiers for the defense against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Lukas Aragon)
|01.29.2026
|02.02.2026 02:59
|9503024
|620202-A-TV877-1001
|4240x2832
|1.61 MB
|KR
|0
|0
