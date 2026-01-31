(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HHC 304th ESBE Conducts CBRN and Confidence Chamber Training [Image 3 of 3]

    HHC 304th ESBE Conducts CBRN and Confidence Chamber Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Haegyeom Shin 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Soldiers with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 304th ESB-E, 1st Signal Brigade conducted Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training on Camp Humphreys, Jan. 29, 2026. The Army CBRN Training program is designed to prepare soldiers for the defense against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Lukas Aragon)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 02:59
    Photo ID: 9503024
    VIRIN: 620202-A-TV877-1001
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, HHC 304th ESBE Conducts CBRN and Confidence Chamber Training [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Haegyeom Shin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

