    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building walls and columns [Image 3 of 5]

    Building walls and columns

    GUAM

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Robert Balajadia 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    Office In Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas makes preparations to construct a project's concrete walls and columns with rebar support.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building walls and columns [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Balajadia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

