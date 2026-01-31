(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snow on the Flightline [Image 4 of 25]

    Snow on the Flightline

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters and crew chiefs assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st General Support Aviation Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepare for and conduct flight operations in support of a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Jan. 29, 2026. The aviation support enabled rapid response capabilities and reinforced the brigade’s ability to assist civil authorities and communities in need during winter weather conditions.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 12:22
    KENTUCKY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow on the Flightline [Image 25 of 25], by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

