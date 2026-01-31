Snow on the Flightline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters and crew chiefs assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st General Support Aviation Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepare for and conduct flight operations in support of a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Jan. 29, 2026. The aviation support enabled rapid response capabilities and reinforced the brigade’s ability to assist civil authorities and communities in need during winter weather conditions.