U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters and crew chiefs assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st General Support Aviation Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepare for and conduct flight operations in support of a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Jan. 29, 2026. The aviation support enabled rapid response capabilities and reinforced the brigade’s ability to assist civil authorities and communities in need during winter weather conditions.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 12:22
|Photo ID:
|9502500
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-JO777-2090
|Resolution:
|5544x4435
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
This work, Snow on the Flightline [Image 25 of 25], by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS