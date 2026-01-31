Tupelo, Miss. (Jan. 31, 2026) - Generators are staged at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Tupelo Generator Staging Area in preparation for deployment across the state to support emergency response and power restoration operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 15:09
|Photo ID:
|9502147
|VIRIN:
|260131-D-OG665-2552
|Resolution:
|5829x3886
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tupelo Generator Staging Area [Image 7 of 7], by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.