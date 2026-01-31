Three emergency power generators are delivered to Lafayette Elementary School in Oxford, Mississippi by the Savannah District Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team. Through its FEMA-assigned mission, USACE is working closely with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to identify facilities that are eligible and require temporary emergency power so, if needed, communities can get critical infrastructure such as hospitals, fire stations, warming centers, or other state-run facilities back online as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army photo/Lt. Col. Vanessa Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9502145
|VIRIN:
|260131-A-A1401-1010
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|544.56 KB
|Location:
|OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Delivers Generators to Elementary School [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.