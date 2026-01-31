USACE Delivers Generators to Elementary School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three emergency power generators are delivered to Lafayette Elementary School in Oxford, Mississippi by the Savannah District Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team. Through its FEMA-assigned mission, USACE is working closely with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to identify facilities that are eligible and require temporary emergency power so, if needed, communities can get critical infrastructure such as hospitals, fire stations, warming centers, or other state-run facilities back online as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army photo/Lt. Col. Vanessa Bowman)