    USACE Delivers Generators to Elementary School [Image 9 of 9]

    USACE Delivers Generators to Elementary School

    OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Three emergency power generators are delivered to Lafayette Elementary School in Oxford, Mississippi by the Savannah District Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team. Through its FEMA-assigned mission, USACE is working closely with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to identify facilities that are eligible and require temporary emergency power so, if needed, communities can get critical infrastructure such as hospitals, fire stations, warming centers, or other state-run facilities back online as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army photo/Lt. Col. Vanessa Bowman)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9502145
    VIRIN: 260131-A-A1401-1010
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 544.56 KB
    Location: OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Temporary Emergency Power
    USACE
    Winter Storm Jan 2026
    Winter Storm 2026

