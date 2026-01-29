Task Force Brawlers conduct vehicle terrain familiarization training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Brawlers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, drive a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) during vehicle terrain familiarization training in Bulgaria on Jan. 30, 2026. Terrain familiarization training helps Soldiers understand the limits and capabilities of their vehicles while also learning to safely navigate varying surfaces like mud, sand, snow, and steep inclines. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)