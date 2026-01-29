(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Brawlers conduct vehicle terrain familiarization training [Image 6 of 6]

    Task Force Brawlers conduct vehicle terrain familiarization training

    BULGARIA

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Brawlers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, drive a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) during vehicle terrain familiarization training in Bulgaria on Jan. 30, 2026. Terrain familiarization training helps Soldiers understand the limits and capabilities of their vehicles while also learning to safely navigate varying surfaces like mud, sand, snow, and steep inclines. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 06:26
    Photo ID: 9501986
    VIRIN: 260130-A-FS119-9137
    Resolution: 2048x1150
    Size: 555.25 KB
    Location: BG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Task Force Brawlers conduct vehicle terrain familiarization training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

