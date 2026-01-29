Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a damage control drill in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260119-N-CV021-1016

U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Malcolm Luckie, middle, supervises Seaman Antonio Miles, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Justin Zumwalt as they set up shoring during a damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while underway in the South China Sea, Jan. 19. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)