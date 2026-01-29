(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winter Storm 2026 [Image 18 of 18]

    Winter Storm 2026

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Jason Eaves 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    Staff Sgt. Alvaro Alzate and Sgt. Suter with the 249th Engineering Battalion, discuss power and generator capabilities with an employee from Grand Electric Company.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 16:33
    Photo ID: 9501324
    VIRIN: 260129-D-CS260-8432
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Storm 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by Jason Eaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vicksburg District
    Winter Storm 26

