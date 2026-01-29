Winter Storm 2026

Staff Sgt. Alvaro Alzate and Sgt. Suter with the 249th Engineering Battalion, discuss power and generator capabilities with an employee from Grand Electric Company.
01.29.2026
01.30.2026
MISSISSIPPI, US
