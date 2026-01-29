Michigan National Guard Members Participate in NORTHERN STRIKE 26-1 at Camp Grayling, MI.

MSG Donald Herron, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, provides camp security during Northern Strike 26-1, at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, MI.
Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Arctic strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Kerr)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 16:30
|Photo ID:
|9501310
|VIRIN:
|260127-Z-OG658-1161
|Resolution:
|5282x5714
|Size:
|8.38 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
