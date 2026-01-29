(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Michigan National Guard Members Participate in NORTHERN STRIKE 26-1 at Camp Grayling, MI. [Image 12 of 12]

    Michigan National Guard Members Participate in NORTHERN STRIKE 26-1 at Camp Grayling, MI.

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Kerr 

    183rd Wing

    MSG Donald Herron, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, provides camp security during Northern Strike 26-1, at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, MI.

    Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Arctic strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Kerr)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 16:30
    Photo ID: 9501310
    VIRIN: 260127-Z-OG658-1161
    Resolution: 5282x5714
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard Members Participate in NORTHERN STRIKE 26-1 at Camp Grayling, MI. [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Patrick Kerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Northern Strike 26-1

