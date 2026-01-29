(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Warrior of the Week: Joel Van Nice [Image 2 of 2]

    Warrior of the Week: Joel Van Nice

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, presents a certificate to Joel Van Nice, 81st TRW base visual information manager, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 28, 2026. He is the unit’s go-to expert for all things behind the scenes, from working MICT checklists, managing the $760,000 equipment inventory and $350,000 multimedia contract, and ensuring resources are used appropriately. Additionally, Van Nice is the facility manager, approving official, lead WIT member for public affairs, and fills any other gap as needed. During the government shutdown, his absence was felt, and upon his return he tackled the massive to-do list quietly and steadily as if had never been furloughed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week: Joel Van Nice [Image 2 of 2], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

