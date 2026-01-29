Northern Strike 26-1 Public Affairs Training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Avery Litton, a public affairs specialist with the 182nd Airlift Wing, walks with her camera equipment during Northern Strike 26-1 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Jan. 29, 2026. Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Arctic strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 15:17
|Photo ID:
|9501029
|VIRIN:
|260129-Z-UY850-1003
|Resolution:
|7736x4348
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
