Northern Strike 26-1 Public Affairs Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Avery Litton, a public affairs specialist with the 182nd Airlift Wing, walks with her camera equipment during Northern Strike 26-1 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Jan. 29, 2026. Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability (JNTC) accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Arctic strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)