    Warrior of the Week: Drew Simmonds

    Warrior of the Week: Drew Simmonds

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, presents a certificate to Andrew Simmonds, 81st Force Support Squadron food service officer, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 10, 2025. Simmonds manages three dining facilities, a central preparation kitchen and a meals-ready-to-eat warehouse providing an average of 5,000 meals daily to over 3,000 students, permanent party and temporary duty personnel. He also enhances morale and esprit de corps through monthly themed birthday meals, holiday barbecues and engaging with wing and squadron leadership to serve troops during holiday meals.(U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 15:41
    Photo ID: 9501027
    VIRIN: 251210-F-BD983-1012
    Resolution: 4698x3300
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Warrior of the Week: Drew Simmonds [Image 2 of 2], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

