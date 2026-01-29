Warrior of the Week: Drew Simmonds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, presents a certificate to Andrew Simmonds, 81st Force Support Squadron food service officer, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 10, 2025. Simmonds manages three dining facilities, a central preparation kitchen and a meals-ready-to-eat warehouse providing an average of 5,000 meals daily to over 3,000 students, permanent party and temporary duty personnel. He also enhances morale and esprit de corps through monthly themed birthday meals, holiday barbecues and engaging with wing and squadron leadership to serve troops during holiday meals.(U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)