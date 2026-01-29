(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Employee in the Spotlight: Mary Wilkinson Gets the Job Done

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Employee in the Spotlight: Mary Wilkinson Gets the Job Done

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Neil Boorjian 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, Nov. 13 2025: Shipyard worker Mary Wilkinson poses for a photo in front of the quarter deck. (U.S. Navy Photo by Neil Boorjian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 14:09
    Photo ID: 9500798
    VIRIN: 251118-N-FQ573-3832
    Resolution: 1644x1773
    Size: 682.19 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Employee in the Spotlight: Mary Wilkinson Gets the Job Done, by Neil Boorjian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Employee in the Spotlight: Mary Wilkinson Gets the Job Done

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Readiness
    Warfighter
    PNSY
    NAVY250
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery