Employee in the Spotlight: Mary Wilkinson Gets the Job Done

Mary Wilkinson commenced her career at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 2018. She initially served as a transportation assistant in the Travel Office, quickly developing a deep understanding of government travel logistics. She finds a genuine sense of purpose in her work, knowing the smooth coordination of travel directly supports the critical mission of the shipyard. This personal commitment is reflected in her philosophy, “I get personal satisfaction from helping my peers and ensuring the work in the travel office is successful." Wilkinson treats every traveler that comes through the door with genuine kindness, ensuring they have what they need, even if it's after hours.

In 2023, Wilkinson was promoted to the role of an approving official, demonstrating her proficiency and dedication to financial accountability. Despite her advancement, Wilkinson remains focused on the collaborative environment of the office. She is known for her strong commitment to mentoring new travel assistants, actively investing her time in guiding them, sharing her expertise and fostering a culture of mutual support.

Wilkinson attributes her effectiveness to the strength of her team, noting, "I wouldn’t be able to do my job well without my hardworking coworkers in the office." This emphasis on peer support and collective success underscores her role as a valuable leader, resource, and dedicated team player within the Travel Office.