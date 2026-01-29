(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego Sailor 360 Training

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego Sailor 360 Training

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    This week, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Sailor 360 training focused on strengthening Sailors’ foundation with “Brilliant on the Basics,” led by Logistics Specialist First Class Jennifer Gulick, and an informative session on the Family Care Plan, presented by Logistics Specialist Submarine First Class Joshua Lai.

    These discussions reinforced the importance of mastering the fundamentals while ensuring our Sailors and their families are prepared, supported, and mission-ready. Thank you to our presenters for sharing their knowledge and leadership in support of the Fleet.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026
    VIRIN: 260128-N-KH157-6743
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
