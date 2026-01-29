Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This week, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Sailor 360 training focused on strengthening Sailors’ foundation with “Brilliant on the Basics,” led by Logistics Specialist First Class Jennifer Gulick, and an informative session on the Family Care Plan, presented by Logistics Specialist Submarine First Class Joshua Lai.



These discussions reinforced the importance of mastering the fundamentals while ensuring our Sailors and their families are prepared, supported, and mission-ready. Thank you to our presenters for sharing their knowledge and leadership in support of the Fleet.