Date Taken: 01.30.2026 Date Posted: 01.30.2026 12:26 Photo ID: 9500551 VIRIN: 260130-D-XO220-1052 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.16 MB Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Weekly SITREP [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Eric Brann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.