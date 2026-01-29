(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale [Image 3 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Educators from Recruiting Stations Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale make a enter a recruit squad bay during the Educators’ Workshop aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 28, 2026. The Educators’ Workshop offers teachers, coaches, school administrators, and community influencers from around the Eastern Recruiting Region the opportunity to visit the depot and learn about what it takes to become a United States Marine, allowing them to return home and share insight with their students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 10:42
    Photo ID: 9500150
    VIRIN: 260128-M-OL563-1191
    Resolution: 5689x3795
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale
    Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale
    Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale
    Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale
    Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale
    Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale
    Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale
    Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale
    Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale
    Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale
    Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale
    Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale
    Educators Workshop R.S. Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruiting
    Educator
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    Florida
    demonstration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery