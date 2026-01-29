Col. Nicholas Lozar Discusses Readiness and Modernization with U.S. Marine Corps Cross-Commodity Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Nicholas Lozar, commanding officer, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, spoke during the United States Marine Corps Cross-Commodity Meetings at the Department of War Maintenance Symposium on Jan. 21, where he addressed U.S. Marine Corps logisticians, maintainers and acquisition professionals on the role of the organic industrial base in sustaining readiness across the Fleet Marine Force.



During his remarks, Lozar spoke on topics including the interdependence of supply and maintenance, the value of the Marine Corps’ depot-level workforce, the importance of standardized training for the Occupational Field, and the need to modernize sustainment through digital processes and advanced manufacturing to meet future operational demands.



“The defense industrial base isn’t just industry—it includes our organic depots,” Lozar said. “Marine Depot Maintenance Command is part of that arsenal of democracy, and our mission is simple: ensure the Fleet Marine Force can fight, win and stay ready—today and in the future.”



Lozar encouraged continued collaboration and dialogue across commodities, reinforcing that readiness is a shared responsibility across the sustainment enterprise.