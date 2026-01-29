2026 European Strategy Conference and Workshops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, U.S. European Command commander and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, presents a gift to Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Vice Prime Minister of Poland and Poland Minister of National Defense, during the European Strategy Conference and Workshops on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The ESCW provides a forum for U.S. European Command staff and components, Department of War, NATO Allies and partners and other U.S. Government agencies to engage in robust strategic dialogue on security issues within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)