U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, U.S. European Command commander and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, presents a gift to Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Vice Prime Minister of Poland and Poland Minister of National Defense, during the European Strategy Conference and Workshops on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The ESCW provides a forum for U.S. European Command staff and components, Department of War, NATO Allies and partners and other U.S. Government agencies to engage in robust strategic dialogue on security issues within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 07:58
|Photo ID:
|9499932
|VIRIN:
|260129-F-GH688-1277
|Resolution:
|5459x3632
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 European Strategy Conference and Workshops [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.