(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 European Strategy Conference and Workshops [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2026 European Strategy Conference and Workshops

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr. 

    U.S. European Command   

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, U.S. European Command commander and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, presents a gift to Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Vice Prime Minister of Poland and Poland Minister of National Defense, during the European Strategy Conference and Workshops on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The ESCW provides a forum for U.S. European Command staff and components, Department of War, NATO Allies and partners and other U.S. Government agencies to engage in robust strategic dialogue on security issues within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 07:58
    Photo ID: 9499932
    VIRIN: 260129-F-GH688-1277
    Resolution: 5459x3632
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 European Strategy Conference and Workshops [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2026 European Strategy Conference and Workshops
    2026 European Strategy Conference and Workshops
    2026 European Strategy Conference and Workshops
    2026 European Strategy Conference and Workshops
    2026 European Strategy Conference and Workshops
    2026 European Strategy Conference and Workshops
    2026 European Strategy Conference and Workshops
    2026 European Strategy Conference and Workshops
    2026 European Strategy Conference and Workshops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery