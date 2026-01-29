(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    "Hercules" 2-3 General Support Aviation Battalion, Task Force Brawlers conduct aerial gunnery II in Bulgaria [Image 1 of 4]

    &quot;Hercules&quot; 2-3 General Support Aviation Battalion, Task Force Brawlers conduct aerial gunnery II in Bulgaria

    BULGARIA

    01.05.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Flight, Bravo Company, "Hercules" 2-3 General Support Aviation Battalion, Task Force Brawlers conduct aerial gunnery table II qualifications at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria on Jan. 5, 2026. Aerial gunneries ensure that combat aviation brigade Soldiers can train realistically, consistent with current and future doctrine, while also validating the Army's mission to serve as a rapid response force capable of meeting any duty requirement. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Prichard)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Hercules" 2-3 General Support Aviation Battalion, Task Force Brawlers conduct aerial gunnery II in Bulgaria [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

