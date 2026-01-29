Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Flight, Bravo Company, "Hercules" 2-3 General Support Aviation Battalion, Task Force Brawlers conduct aerial gunnery tables III-IX qualifications at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria on Jan. 6, 2026. Aerial gunneries ensure that combat aviation brigade Soldiers can train realistically, consistent with current and future doctrine, while also validating the Army's mission to serve as a rapid response force capable of meeting any duty requirement. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Prichard)