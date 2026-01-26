NSA Naples Conducts Force Protection Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITIES NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 21, 2026) A team of emergency management experts evaluates emergency management team members at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, during a Regional Training Assistant Visit (RTAV) Jan. 21, 2026. RTAV is a U.S. Navy program that assesses an installation's security readiness. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Rinner)