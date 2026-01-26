(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSA Naples Conducts Force Protection Drills [Image 1 of 2]

    NSA Naples Conducts Force Protection Drills

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITIES NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 21, 2026) A team of emergency management experts evaluates emergency management team members at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, during a Regional Training Assistant Visit (RTAV) Jan. 21, 2026. RTAV is a U.S. Navy program that assesses an installation's security readiness. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Rinner)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 05:42
    Photo ID: 9499873
    VIRIN: 260121-N-RH019-1004
    Resolution: 4535x3023
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    This work, NSA Naples Conducts Force Protection Drills [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS

    RH019
    RTAV
    Team Naples
    Navy
    NSA Naples

