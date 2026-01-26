Army officer uses White House experience to mentor America’s future leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Laterrious “Tony” Starks, assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, poses for an official portrait. Starks, a former White House Social Aide Program manager, was selected as an Armed Forces ambassador for the United States Senate Youth Program, where he mentors high school student leaders during their visit to Washington, D.C., drawing on his experience working with senior leaders across the executive and legislative branches.