    Army officer uses White House experience to mentor America's future leaders

    Army officer uses White House experience to mentor America’s future leaders

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Lora 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Laterrious “Tony” Starks, assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, poses for an official portrait. Starks, a former White House Social Aide Program manager, was selected as an Armed Forces ambassador for the United States Senate Youth Program, where he mentors high school student leaders during their visit to Washington, D.C., drawing on his experience working with senior leaders across the executive and legislative branches.

    White House
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    USAREUR AF
    Stronger Together
    SETAF AF

