John Mauricio, left, assigned to the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, offers advice to Zama High School 10th graders Mariku Ataulmuqeet, center, and Shizuku Katsuma, right, after serving as one of the volunteer judges at an English-language speech contest held Jan. 27 at Zama High School near Camp Zama, Japan. Ataulmuqeet and Katsuma placed first and second in the contest, respectively.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 02:46
|Photo ID:
|9499764
|VIRIN:
|260127-A-HP857-4584
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|179.22 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army civilian at Camp Zama makes lasting impact on local Japanese high school students [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.