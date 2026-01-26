Army civilian at Camp Zama makes lasting impact on local Japanese high school students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Mauricio, left, assigned to the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, offers advice to Zama High School 10th graders Mariku Ataulmuqeet, center, and Shizuku Katsuma, right, after serving as one of the volunteer judges at an English-language speech contest held Jan. 27 at Zama High School near Camp Zama, Japan. Ataulmuqeet and Katsuma placed first and second in the contest, respectively.