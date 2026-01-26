(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S.-Kenyan partnership advances security cooperation [Image 30 of 38]

    U.S.-Kenyan partnership advances security cooperation

    KENYA

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members from U.S. Africa Command joined U.S. AFRICOM senior leadership, U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. AFRICOM; and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. AFRICOM; U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau; and Kenyan Defence and state officials at the construction site for a new runway expansion and airfield infrastructure project Jan. 29, 2026, in Manda Bay, Kenya.

    Fostered as an opportunity to further enhance counterterrorism and security cooperation efforts between the partner defense forces, this project also strengthens Kenyan military’s operational capacity, presence, and capability.

    “Kenya is a key partner for peace and security in East Africa, and this infrastructure directly strengthens how our militaries work together while building Kenya’s ability to counter threats like al-Shabaab,” stated Anderson.

    Since 2024, Kenya has been a non-NATO ally, but the security partnership didn’t start there.

    According to Anderson, this security partnership has been “built over many years around shared interests, shared challenges, and a shared commitment to regional stability.”

    With the Department of State’s awarding of a $71.3 million contract to build the airfield, the development of the 10,000-foot runway advances both U.S. and Kenyan national interests.

    “Together, it will better protect our people and our assets, and it gives both our nations a stronger platform to deter, disrupt, and defeat terrorist organizations,” Anderson said.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 02:49
    Location: KE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.-Kenyan partnership advances security cooperation [Image 38 of 38], by SFC Kenneth Tucceri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

