U.S. Soldiers Visit the DMZ

U.S. Army Soldiers serving at Camp Casey travel to the Demilitarized Zone during a newcomers tour at Paju, South Korea, on Jan. 26. 2026. For new arrivals, newcommers tours are offered in order to help acclimate Soldiers to South Korean history and culture (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charles Leitner)
