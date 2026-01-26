(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Soldiers Visit the DMZ [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Soldiers Visit the DMZ

    PAJU, SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Charles Leitner 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Soldiers serving at Camp Casey travel to the Demilitarized Zone during a newcomers tour at Paju, South Korea, on Jan. 26. 2026. For new arrivals, newcommers tours are offered in order to help acclimate Soldiers to South Korean history and culture (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charles Leitner)

    DMZ
    Eighth Army
    USAG Yongsan-Casey
    US Army
    South Korea

