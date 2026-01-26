(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE St. Louis has coffee with the commander [Image 5 of 9]

    USACE St. Louis has coffee with the commander

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Maj. Jeremy Idleman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    Col. Andy Pannier, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District, pins a 45-year pin on Ruth Townley, recognizing 45 years of dedicated service to the Corps during Coffee with the Commander, Jan. 21, 2026, at the St. Louis District headquarters.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 17:39
    VIRIN: 260121-A-WE840-3842
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    This work, USACE St. Louis has coffee with the commander [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Jeremy Idleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE St. Louis District

