    Alabama National Guard supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 11 of 11]

    Alabama National Guard supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Spc. Johnny Brown, assigned to the Alabama National Guard, supports the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission during winter operations in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2026. Approximately 2,600 National Guard members are assisting the Metropolitan Police Department and working alongside local and federal partners to help ensure public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama National Guard supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 11 of 11], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

