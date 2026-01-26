Alabama National Guard supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

U.S. Army Spc. Johnny Brown, assigned to the Alabama National Guard, supports the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission during winter operations in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2026. Approximately 2,600 National Guard members are assisting the Metropolitan Police Department and working alongside local and federal partners to help ensure public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
