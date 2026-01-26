(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VCNO Visits Naval Magazine Indian Island [Image 2 of 2]

    PORT HADLOCK, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby conducts Existence and Completeness Testing at Naval Magazine Indian Island, Jan. 22, 2026. Kilby visited Naval Magazine Indian Island to observe an ordnance audit and tour the facilities. The Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act mandates that the Department of War obtain an unmodified opinion on its financial statements by 31 December 2028. The Navy remains fully committed to meeting this requirement. During Fiscal Year 2026 and in subsequent years, auditors will conduct on-site evaluations of assets, engage with Sailors and civilian personnel regarding the execution of their duties, and request documentation necessary to support audit activities. Commanders, commanding officers, and all Navy military and civilian leaders have a responsibility to our Sailors and to the nation to reinforce a culture of accountability for both fiscal and physical assets. Sustained effort today will ensure the Navy delivers the readiness required to meet future operational demands. (U.S. Navy Photo by Nichole Walston).

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 14:41
    VIRIN: 260122-N-N0141-1002
    Location: PORT HADLOCK, WASHINGTON, US
