    Winter Weather Does Not Slow Navigation at Arthur V. Ormond Lock and Dam

    MORRILTON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    The motor vessel Tamela Leigh locks through Arthur V. Ormond Lock and Dam (No. 9) on Jan. 25, 2026, along the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. Despite winter weather, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lock operators continue to move vessels safely through rain, heat, and ice to support commercial navigation.

    The McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System spans 445 miles from the Mississippi River to the Port of Catoosa near Tulsa, Oklahoma, and moves an average of 11.3 million tons of cargo annually. Operations along the system help maximize the nation’s ability to deliver critical infrastructure and ensure commerce continues during winter storms.

