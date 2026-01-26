(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chaplain Services Provide Support Beyond Clinical Care at BJACH [Image 1 of 3]

    Chaplain Services Provide Support Beyond Clinical Care at BJACH

    LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    Capt. David Rutkin, hospital chaplain at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, delivers the invocation during a BJACH change of responsibility ceremony Oct. 24, 2025, on Spike Field at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. T.C. Bradford, BJACH webmaster and master of ceremonies for the event, stands behind him. (U.S. Army photo)

