Capt. David Rutkin, hospital chaplain at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, delivers the invocation during a BJACH change of responsibility ceremony Oct. 24, 2025, on Spike Field at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. T.C. Bradford, BJACH webmaster and master of ceremonies for the event, stands behind him. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 09:56
|Photo ID:
|9498116
|VIRIN:
|251024-A-GR633-1008
|Resolution:
|2789x1859
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain Services Provide Support Beyond Clinical Care at BJACH [Image 3 of 3], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chaplain Services Provide Support Beyond Clinical Care at BJACH
