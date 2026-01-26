USS Gonzalez Integrates with Carrier Strike Group TEN during Group Sail

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler, USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195), while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 13, 2025. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)