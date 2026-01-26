USS Gonzalez Integrates with Carrier Strike Group TEN During Group Sail Exercise

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Pena | ATLANTIC OCEAN— Quartermaster Third Class Joseline Soto inputs weather logs aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), Dec. 5, 2025. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 28, 2026) – USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) and Carrier Strike Group TEN (CSG 10) conducted integrated underway operations in support of Group Sail, demonstrating coordinated planning and execution across Warfare Commanders and tactical units in preparation for Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX).

The exercise brought together USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), USS Mason (DDG 87), and USS Ross (DDG 71), providing the first opportunity for the Carrier Strike Group TEN to execute tasking and fully integrate its individual units in a complex maritime training environment.

Throughout the underway, the Carrier Strike Group executed a series of integrated mission sets designed to strengthen command-planned maneuvers and test the tactical proficiency of all units. One key evolution included an air-defense exercise conducted at the carrier strike group level - synchronizing sensors, weapons systems, and communications across surface ships and air defense assets to counter simulated threats.

Carrier Strike Group 10 also completed a coordinated Strait Transit, requiring precise navigation, maneuvering, and communications among multiple platforms. The evolution provided a realistic opportunity to exercise Strike Group command and control while operating in a constrained maritime environment. It also offered newly reported Sailors with experience and a glimpse of what to expect during their upcoming deployment.

In addition, the Carrier Strike Group conducted two coordinated underway replenishments with other Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers (DDG), integrating logistics planning with tactical maneuvering to sustain operations at sea. The replenishments reinforced the strike group’s confidence and ability to maintain operational tempo while executing shiphandling evolutions in varying conditions, including complex sea states and high-stress environments.

“This was the first opportunity for the Carrier Strike Group to fully employ and integrate all of its components, from surface ships and the air wing to embarked staffs,” said Cmdr. Schenk, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66). “Group Sail allowed us to exercise the plan, brief, execute, and debrief process as an integrated team during underway operations. The robust training environment provided by CSG-4 [Carrier Strike Group FOUR] has prepared the ships, aircraft, and personnel of CSG-10 to move on to the next phase of Composite Training Unit Exercise.”

Throughout the underway, Sailors across the strike group worked extended hours to plan, brief, execute, and debrief each evolution, ensuring the safe and effective integration of ships, aircraft, and embarked staffs at sea.

Group Sail marked a critical milestone in the Carrier Strike Group 10’s training cycle, reinforcing coordinated carrier strike group integration from Warfare Commanders to the tactical level, as well as the efforts of Sailors on the deckplates who worked relentlessly to ensure a successful upcoming deployment and gain valuable operational experience.

USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and is part of Destroyer Squadron 22 under Carrier Strike Group 10, led by USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77).