USS Gonzalez Integrates with Carrier Strike Group TEN during Group Sail

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) respond to the scene during a major fire drill while transiting the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 10, 2025. The George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)