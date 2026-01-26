(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Gonzalez Integrates with Carrier Strike Group TEN During Group Sail [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Gonzalez Integrates with Carrier Strike Group TEN During Group Sail

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Pena 

    USS GONZALEZ (DDG 66)

    Fire Controlman (Aegis) Second Class Donald Bowling monitors the Fire Control RADAR in the Combat Information Center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) while transiting in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 10, 2025. The George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 08:12
    Photo ID: 9498026
    VIRIN: 251210-N-AY869-4427
    Resolution: 1429x953
    Size: 382.68 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gonzalez Integrates with Carrier Strike Group TEN During Group Sail [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gonzalez Integrates with Carrier Strike Group TEN During Group Sail

