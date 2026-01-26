USS Gonzalez Integrates with Carrier Strike Group TEN during Group Sail

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate Second Class Zachariah Cortez receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler, USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189), aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 9, 2025. The George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)